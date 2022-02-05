Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 693 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.20.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $526.44 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $460.36 and a fifty-two week high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $576.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.59. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.