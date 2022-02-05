Profund Advisors LLC Sells 129,593 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,593 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.28.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

