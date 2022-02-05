Profund Advisors LLC Sells 221 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,548.00, for a total value of $1,702,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,546.57, for a total value of $12,372,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,491.90 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,550.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,516.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.28 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.