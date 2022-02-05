Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,535 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,811 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,424,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,413,763,000 after purchasing an additional 445,940 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after purchasing an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,870,265 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,586,963,000 after purchasing an additional 397,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,834,827 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,116,798,000 after purchasing an additional 88,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock opened at $260.06 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day moving average is $249.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

