Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,034 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $297.98 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The company has a market cap of $152.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.13.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

