Profund Advisors LLC Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,953 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 16,128 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $94.93. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.95.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

