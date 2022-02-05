PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,336 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of PROG worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 2.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PROG by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 86.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 7.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $57.65.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.