Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Reaches $669,323.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Project Inverse has a market cap of $669,323.00 and approximately $394,966.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.00 or 0.07204479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00053813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,132.81 or 0.99343017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006454 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 60,738,664 coins and its circulating supply is 39,675,861 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

