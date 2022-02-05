Project Pai (PAI) Market Capitalization Tops $5.58 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.58 million and $1.15 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00093165 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016720 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000220 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,793,029,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,939,079 coins. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

