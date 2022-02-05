PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Position Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of PS Business Parks worth $78,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.52. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.32 and a 1 year high of $189.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.57.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

