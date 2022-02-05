Public Index Network Tops 24 Hour Volume of $505.00 (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.79 million and $505.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

