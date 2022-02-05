Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,496,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,116,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,052,000 after buying an additional 88,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,010,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,517,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,551,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,610,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,373,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,038,000 after buying an additional 54,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $226.54 and a 1-year high of $377.36.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total transaction of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.