Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Tops One Day Volume of $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00051240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.55 or 0.07203403 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,533.56 or 0.99875662 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00052635 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006511 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

