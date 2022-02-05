PutinCoin Market Cap Hits $1.33 Million (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One PutinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 65.3% against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $1,226.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,523.47 or 1.00103918 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00074992 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00028742 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.68 or 0.00510320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.