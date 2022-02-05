PWR Coin Trading Down 85.2% This Week (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One PWR Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 85.2% against the dollar. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $288,035.46 and approximately $1.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,170.83 or 1.00189466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00073541 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.84 or 0.00250257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.54 or 0.00161924 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00324724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00013568 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001192 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001542 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.