Pyrk 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $50.00 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $36,895.80 and $50.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pyrk alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002451 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk Coin Profile

Pyrk (PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pyrk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.