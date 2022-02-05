Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Capitalization Tops $1.85 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $12.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.00 or 0.00016860 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052055 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.72 or 0.07257263 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00054951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,478.54 or 0.99850465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053512 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006600 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

