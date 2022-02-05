Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.18 Million

Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce $132.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.86 million to $132.80 million. Q2 posted sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $500.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $501.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $582.31 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $63.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.42. Q2 has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $148.56.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $4,849,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,502 shares of company stock worth $5,170,566 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 677.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

