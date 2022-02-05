Qbao (QBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18,129.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $357,785.87 and approximately $18,129.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

