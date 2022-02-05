Qcash Price Tops $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $66.99 million and approximately $89.07 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

