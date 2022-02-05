QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,174 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 1.66% of QCR worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in QCR by 36.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in QCR by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in QCR during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $885.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.83.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QCR news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

