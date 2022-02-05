Quant Market Cap Achieves $1.60 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded up 33.7% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $132.67 or 0.00318582 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $41.69 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006517 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.57 or 0.01182805 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002896 BTC.

About Quant

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

