Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $46,365.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $46,365.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,890,579 coins. The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

