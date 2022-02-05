Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.50

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as low as C$1.41. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 13,985 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QST. Raymond James boosted their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Questor Technology from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, boosted their price target on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 14.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.57. The company has a market cap of C$39.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

