Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th.

Radware stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.72. 162,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth $71,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware in the third quarter worth $78,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Radware in the second quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

