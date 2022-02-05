RAI Finance (SOFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.84 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $39.84 million and approximately $741,322.00 worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RAI Finance has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,269,697 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

