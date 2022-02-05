Rainicorn (RAINI) Reaches Market Cap of $38.53 Million

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $38.53 million and approximately $256,412.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0792 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.22 or 0.07269912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.41 or 1.00147160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,362,378 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

