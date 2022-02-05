RAMP (RAMP) Market Cap Tops $49.20 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $49.20 million and $2.79 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00043429 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00111802 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,904,272 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars.

