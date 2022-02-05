Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,007 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 122,463 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.23% of Range Resources worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 42.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 138,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $341,298,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 397,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RRC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

