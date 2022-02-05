Raven Protocol Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $9,530.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.43 or 0.07249987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.89 or 1.00199989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006587 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

