Ravencoin Classic Price Down 5.6% This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $837,666.67 and $26,505.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,618.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.41 or 0.07240475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.67 or 0.00292340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.61 or 0.00770335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00011504 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00402121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.08 or 0.00233250 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,271,008 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

