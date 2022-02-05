Raydium Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.50 Million (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Raydium has a market cap of $331.51 million and approximately $31.50 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $4.03 or 0.00009687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.86 or 0.07253638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00057244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,589.45 or 0.99929907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00054145 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,224,816 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.