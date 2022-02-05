Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Wednesday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

