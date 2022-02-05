Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Lifted by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,792 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Raytheon Technologies worth $501,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.01. 6,320,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,206,847. The company has a market capitalization of $139.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $71.17 and a one year high of $93.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

