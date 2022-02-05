REAL (REAL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $282,110.00

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One REAL coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, REAL has traded flat against the US dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00110459 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

REAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

