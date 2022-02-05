Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 111.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,076 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,474,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RRR stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 2.44. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.86 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.53.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RRR shares. Bank of America cut Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Macquarie cut Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

