RED Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12,135.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 5th. RED has a total market cap of $570,207.69 and approximately $12,135.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.36 or 0.00294032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011580 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003286 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

