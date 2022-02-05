Redd Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,442.88 or 0.99935728 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001522 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00020710 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00030271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.87 or 0.00503675 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001273 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

