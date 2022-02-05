ReddCoin Hits One Day Volume of $63,054.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $25.08 million and approximately $63,054.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,586.45 or 1.00152107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00074706 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.84 or 0.00252482 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00161703 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00331463 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007065 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001200 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001542 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

