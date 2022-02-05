Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,142 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.19% of Redwood Trust worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Redwood Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Redwood Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RWT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

In other Redwood Trust news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $121,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RWT opened at $11.81 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

