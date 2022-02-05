Refinable (FINE) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Refinable has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $855,028.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Refinable coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00052304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.07228781 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,492.50 or 1.00123852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00053830 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006566 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Refinable Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

