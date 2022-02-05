Refinable Price Up 4.4% This Week (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. Refinable has a total market cap of $6.34 million and $764,048.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refinable coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Refinable has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.48 or 0.07241717 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00056423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,459.94 or 0.99765142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00053546 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006609 BTC.

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

