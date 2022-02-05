Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,193 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Relx were worth $6,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RELX. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

RELX stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RELX. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX).

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.