Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 413,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,678,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at $145.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.92 and a one year high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.