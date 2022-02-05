Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 596,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $49,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,784,000 after buying an additional 1,585,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,837,000 after buying an additional 1,573,883 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $78,438,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,686,000 after purchasing an additional 489,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Argus lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

