Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 5,858.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.23% of DTE Energy worth $49,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTE opened at $120.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.51 and a 200 day moving average of $116.55. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

