Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 203,600 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,042,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of NiSource worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 9.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 5.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 13,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NI opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $959.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.08 million. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

