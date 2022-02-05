Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,369,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.68% of Liquidity Services worth $51,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 3.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 26.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $123,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven Weiskircher sold 13,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $304,872.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,198 shares of company stock worth $939,302. Insiders own 29.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $555.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.11.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock.

Liquidity Services Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group, Retail Supply Chain Group, and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.