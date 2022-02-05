Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,044,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,409 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.20% of Perdoceo Education worth $53,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 174.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 194,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 123,906 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the third quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 20,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,320.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,079 shares of company stock worth $625,569. 2.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.99 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 15.93%. Perdoceo Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

