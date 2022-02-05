Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,974 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 257,474 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of BHP Group worth $45,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999,553 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $405,497,000 after buying an additional 409,983 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 145.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,061,121 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $307,238,000 after buying an additional 3,592,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,544,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,673,000 after buying an additional 533,110 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,648,433 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,559,000 after purchasing an additional 428,725 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

NYSE BBL opened at $64.18 on Friday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

